Wait for it 😂 After a snake rescue with this cheeky carpet python while filming for ‘Crikey! It’s the Irwins’ it brought back fun memories of a very similar situation that happened decades before in one of the original crocodile hunter documentaries! Maybe it was her way of saying ‘thanks’ for being rescued! You can see how this all unfolded on our ‘Crikey! It’s the Irwins – Life in Lockdown’ special on Animal Planet this Saturday July 11 in the USA.