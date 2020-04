View this post on Instagram

This is Ai Fen. She was one of the first badass doctors to raise the alarm about the virus. The hospital and government silenced her. A global pandemic ensued. 😷 What would be different if her voice had been heard? “I am not a whistleblower, I am the one who provided the whistle.” – Ai Fen 📍This can be found at the Westgarth basketball courts, until it’s (most likely) painted over in a week. You can get there while social distancing and enjoying nature on the Merri Creek trail. #covid_19 #coronavirus #covid19 #globalpandemic #pandemic #AiFen #whistleblowers #washyourhands #socialdistancing #streetart #mural #portraitart #streetartaustralia_melbourne #ladieswhopaint #alwayshandpaint #amandanewmanart