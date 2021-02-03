Las nominaciones a los Globos de Oro para cine y televisión, organizados por la Asociación de la Prensa Extranjera de Hollywood, fueron anunciados el miércoles.
Aquí los candidatos para los principales premios en TV:
MEJOR SERIE DRAMÁTICA DE TV
-The Crown
-Lovecraft Country
-The Mandalorian
-Ozark
-Ratched
MEJOR SERIE DE COMEDIA/MUSICAL DE TV
-Schitt’s Creek
-Ted Lasso
-The Great
-The Flight Attendant
-Emily in Paris
MEJOR ACTOR DRAMÁTICO DE TV
-Jason Bateman en Ozark
-Josh O’Connor en The Crown
-Matthew Rhys en Perry Mason
-Al Pacino en Hunters
-Bob Odenkirk en Better Call Saul
MEJOR ACTRIZ DRAMÁTICA DE TV
-Olivia Colman en The Crown
-Jodie Comer en Killing Eve
-Emma Corrin en The Crown
-Laura Linney en Ozark
-Sarah Paulson en Ratched
MEJOR ACTOR DE COMEDIA/MUSICAL DE TV
-Eugene Levy en Schitt’s Creek
-Jason Sudeikis en Ted Lasso
-Ramy Youssef en Ramy
-Don Cheadle en Black Monday
-Nicholas Hoult en The Great
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE COMEDIA/MUSICAL DE TV
-Catherine O’Hara en Schitt’s Creek
-Elle Fanning en The Great
-Kaley Cuoco en The Flight Attendant
-Jane Levy en Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist
-Lily Collins en Emily in Paris
MEJOR PELÍCULA O SERIE LIMITADA DE TV
-Normal People
-The Queen’s Gambit
-Small Axe
-The Undoing
La ceremonia de entrega de premios, conducida por las actrices Tina Fey y Amy Poehler, se celebrará el 28 de febrero.