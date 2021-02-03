Las nominaciones a los Globos de Oro para cine y televisión, organizados por la Asociación de la Prensa Extranjera de Hollywood, fueron anunciados el miércoles.



Aquí los candidatos para los principales premios en TV:

MEJOR SERIE DRAMÁTICA DE TV

-The Crown

-Lovecraft Country

-The Mandalorian

-Ozark

-Ratched



MEJOR SERIE DE COMEDIA/MUSICAL DE TV

-Schitt’s Creek

-Ted Lasso

-The Great

-The Flight Attendant

-Emily in Paris

MEJOR ACTOR DRAMÁTICO DE TV

-Jason Bateman en Ozark

-Josh O’Connor en The Crown

-Matthew Rhys en Perry Mason

-Al Pacino en Hunters

-Bob Odenkirk en Better Call Saul

MEJOR ACTRIZ DRAMÁTICA DE TV

-Olivia Colman en The Crown

-Jodie Comer en Killing Eve

-Emma Corrin en The Crown

-Laura Linney en Ozark

-Sarah Paulson en Ratched

MEJOR ACTOR DE COMEDIA/MUSICAL DE TV

-Eugene Levy en Schitt’s Creek

-Jason Sudeikis en Ted Lasso

-Ramy Youssef en Ramy

-Don Cheadle en Black Monday

-Nicholas Hoult en The Great

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE COMEDIA/MUSICAL DE TV

-Catherine O’Hara en Schitt’s Creek

-Elle Fanning en The Great

-Kaley Cuoco en The Flight Attendant

-Jane Levy en Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist

-Lily Collins en Emily in Paris

MEJOR PELÍCULA O SERIE LIMITADA DE TV

-Normal People

-The Queen’s Gambit

-Small Axe

-The Undoing



La ceremonia de entrega de premios, conducida por las actrices Tina Fey y Amy Poehler, se celebrará el 28 de febrero.