Killer Queen solo, anyone ?!! A slight variant ? Frank Zappa once told me “There is no such thing as a mistake – if it’s your performance of your own stuff, who can tell you it’s wrong ?!! “ My advice ? “Always keep a sense of humour – you will need it !” And here endeth the 6th MicroConversation – it is it the 7th ? Goodnight folks – or Good Morning ? Hang in out there. Bri